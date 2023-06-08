Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Sells $463,766.48 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $151.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.95. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

