Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Sells $463,766.48 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $151.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.95. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.21.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
