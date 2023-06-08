Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $62.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

