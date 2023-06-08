Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,815 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.