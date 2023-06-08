PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML opened at $9.13 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

