PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML opened at $9.13 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Further Reading

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.