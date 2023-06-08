PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

PNI opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

