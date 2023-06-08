Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Announces Dividend of $0.37

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3718 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Shares of PNGAY opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

