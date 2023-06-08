Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Announces Dividend of $0.37

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3718 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Shares of PNGAY opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76.
