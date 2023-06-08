Piper Sandler Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $52.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GTLB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $29,884,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

