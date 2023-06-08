Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,375 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.14% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,359.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,286,449.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

