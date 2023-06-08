Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 105.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

About Polaris

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

