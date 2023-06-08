Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.27

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.27 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 12290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $746.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other news, Director John David White sold 1,500 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Featured Articles

