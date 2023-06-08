Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman Sells 20,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.