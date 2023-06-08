Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman Sells 20,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

