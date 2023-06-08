Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.53

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 221310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Primoris Services Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,515,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Articles

