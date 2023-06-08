Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Protalex and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A N/A Science 37 -183.86% -72.19% -58.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Protalex and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A Science 37 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

Science 37 has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,263.46%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Protalex.

This table compares Protalex and Science 37’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science 37 $70.15 million 0.43 -$50.99 million ($1.03) -0.25

Protalex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Science 37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Science 37 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data. The company's platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and therapeutic area. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

