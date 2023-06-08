PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.60

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.60 and last traded at $71.58, with a volume of 944488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in PulteGroup by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 26.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

