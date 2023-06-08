Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) Head-To-Head Review

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) and Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Vale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 65.81 $60,000.00 N/A N/A Vale $43.84 billion 1.43 $18.79 billion $3.53 3.95

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 0 6 5 0 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vale has a consensus price target of $16.85, indicating a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -50.00% -0.74% -0.74% Vale 38.99% 38.16% 16.63%

Summary

Vale beats Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment consists of the production and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

