Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
Shares of QMCO stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.22.
In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
