Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Quantum Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quantum by 3,297.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading

