QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $352.64

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.48 million and $352.64 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00023608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,420.99 or 1.00081132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145692 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

