QUINT Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $831.14 million and $410,520.62 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003935 BTC on major exchanges.

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

