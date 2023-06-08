Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.36

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 261623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $834,916.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

