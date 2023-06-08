Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) to Issue GBX 3.30 Dividend

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ramsdens Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Ramsdens stock opened at GBX 266.49 ($3.31) on Thursday. Ramsdens has a 12-month low of GBX 163 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 272 ($3.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The stock has a market cap of £84.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,238.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.32.

Insider Transactions at Ramsdens

In other news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £36,960 ($45,947.29). Corporate insiders own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

