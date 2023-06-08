Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Company Profile



Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

