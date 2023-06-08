Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,417,964 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,417,964 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of EQT worth $32,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EQT by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 119,275 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,123,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,420,000 after purchasing an additional 253,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.
EQT Stock Up 3.9 %
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.
EQT Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured Articles
