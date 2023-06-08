Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) to Issue GBX 1.29 Dividend

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Residential Secure Income Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 67.89 ($0.84) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.25. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 59.20 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.71 million, a PE ratio of 982.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Residential Secure Income
