Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) to Issue GBX 1.29 Dividend

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Residential Secure Income Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RESI stock opened at GBX 67.89 ($0.84) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.25. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 59.20 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.71 million, a PE ratio of 982.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

