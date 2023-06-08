Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS REVXF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00.
About Revenio Group Oyj
