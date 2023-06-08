Reviewing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $1.04 billion 22.83 -$1.13 billion ($8.69) -21.88 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$168.10 million ($3.33) -4.29

Dyne Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyne Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -93.13% -1,287.80% -30.86% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -68.55% -57.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 6 14 0 2.70 Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $247.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.99%. Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 80.91%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dyne Therapeutics beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP); and OXLUMO (lumasiran) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of adolescent patients with AHP; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; ALN-AAT02 for the treatment of AAT deficiency-associated liver disease; ALN-HBV02 to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1 and recurrent renal stones, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Sanofi Genzyme to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Dyne Therapeutics



Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts..

