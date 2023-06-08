Reviewing Banco Itaú Chile (ITCL) & The Competition

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Banco Itaú Chile to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Itaú Chile’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Itaú Chile and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itaú Chile Competitors 634 2242 2273 60 2.34

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 78.93%. Given Banco Itaú Chile’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Itaú Chile has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion $487.62 million 4.94 Banco Itaú Chile Competitors $541.13 billion $3.12 billion 10.07

Banco Itaú Chile’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 16.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 11.23% 13.12% 1.06% Banco Itaú Chile Competitors 18.64% 12.05% 0.99%

Summary

Banco Itaú Chile peers beat Banco Itaú Chile on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

