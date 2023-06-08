Reviewing Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Rating) and Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sanchez Energy and Flame Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Flame Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Flame Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Flame Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flame Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Flame Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Flame Acquisition N/A -121.03% -2.92%

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Flame Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

(Get Rating)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Flame Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.