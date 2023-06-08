Revvity (RVTY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Revvity to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Revvity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revvity Competitors 195 1112 1658 61 2.52

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Revvity’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revvity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 9.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revvity and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion $569.18 million 14.96 Revvity Competitors $1.08 billion -$143.22 million -33.87

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Revvity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Revvity Competitors -307.65% -231.20% -17.84%

Summary

Revvity beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

