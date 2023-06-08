RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $267.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.25. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $351.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

