Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia Sells 489 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rockwell Automation Price Performance
Rockwell Automation stock opened at $299.10 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.59 and a 200-day moving average of $277.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
