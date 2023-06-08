Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia Sells 489 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $299.10 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.59 and a 200-day moving average of $277.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

