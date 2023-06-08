Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCNGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of RBCN opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCNGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

