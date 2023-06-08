Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) to Issue $0.03 Final Dividend

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Sunday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

