Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stake Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,233 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $10,712,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,211 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $7,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

