Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RUTH. Stephens downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

RUTH stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $689.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

