Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RUTH. Stephens downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Down 0.1 %
RUTH stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $689.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.