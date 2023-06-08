Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $222.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.89.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Salesforce Stock Down 3.3 %
Salesforce stock opened at $205.73 on Friday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Salesforce
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after buying an additional 28,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
