Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $222.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 3.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $205.73 on Friday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after buying an additional 28,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.