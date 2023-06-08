Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $8.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.91.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.42.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
