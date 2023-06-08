Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $8.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

