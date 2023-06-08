SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.09.
SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
SAP Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:SAP opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $137.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.79.
SAP Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after buying an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.