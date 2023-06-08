Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,437 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZN opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AstraZeneca

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.