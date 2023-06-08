Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,261 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,769.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.42 per share, with a total value of $50,769.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,746 and sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

