Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 83,427 EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $4,951,000.
EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Price Performance
Shares of EFHT opened at $10.30 on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29.
EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Profile
EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I offers effecting a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.
