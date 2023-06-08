Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELV opened at $460.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.56 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

