Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,135 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VEA opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

