Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.8 %

Eaton stock opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.09. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

