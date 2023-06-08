Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

