Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

