Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $11,559,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 173,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CX stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

