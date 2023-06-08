Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

