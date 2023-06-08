Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in CDW by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $172.22 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Bank of America reduced their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

