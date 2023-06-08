Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRFS. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols Company Profile

GRFS stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

