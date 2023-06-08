Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $929,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

